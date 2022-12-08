FG Completes 83 Internal Roads in Federal Tertiary Institutions – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has stated that the federal government has completed a total number of 83 internal road projects in various federal tertiary institutions in the country.

The minister made the disclosure in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday at the handover of a 2.75 km (asphalt overlay) internal road constructed by the federal government in the University of Ilorin.He said the ministry had intervened in 64 internal road projects in various federal tertiary institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022.

According to him, “We now have another 18 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making it a total of

83.

“The 2.75 km road links the University of Ilorin main campus to the institution’s teaching hospital, thereby easing vehicular movement along the axis.”

