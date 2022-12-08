INEC: Harvesting of Voters’ Information Genuine Exercise





•Says it’s part of processes to take inventory of old PVCs

•132,626 remain uncollected in Anambra as commission relocates collation centres

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, acknowledged a viral video circulating of some of its staff at its FESTAC Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area Office, Lagos, extracting Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) from Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and entering same into their cellphones, saying it was a genuine exercise, which formed part of the inventory of uncollected PVCs.

This is as INEC has said some 132,626 PVCs belonging to voters in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State have yet to be collected, even as it disclosed that it had relocated six local government area collation centres due to the insecurity.

However, while noting that the PVCs inventory exercise was genuine and authorised by the commission to complete the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper