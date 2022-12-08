NNPC: How We Raised Crude Oil Production from 900,000bpd to 1.6mbpd





•Clarifies 70% illegal refineries deactivated

•Reveals Nigeria was losing 21m barrels monthly, $1.9bn before recovery

•Says Nigerians will be shocked to know those behind oil theft when exposed

•Declares suspected oil thieves undergoing prosecution

•Blames current fuel scarcity on distribution hiccups

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Emma Okonji, Nosa Alekhuogie, Peter Uzoho and Gilbert Ekugbe in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited yesterday reaffirmed that with the return of Forcados and partial restoration of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Nigeria’s oil production had hit 1.6 million barrels per day (mbpd).

NNPC explained how the national oil company was able to ramp up crude oil production, which had fallen significantly, with the collaboration of the security agencies, regulators, oil producing communities, and other stakeholders.

Speaking on Arise News Channel, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, Chief Upstream Investment…





Source: Thisday Newspaper