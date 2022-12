NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season: MVP Mbaoma Tips Enyimba to Win 

Chijioke Mbaoma notched a hat trick yesterday morning to take Enyimba International to the top of the NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season tournament in a 4-3 win against Bendel Insurance.

On MatchDay 2 of the tournament, ten-man Shooting Stars fought spiritedly to hold Rangers to 1-1 draw and stay second behind Enyimba. The result means Enyimba are guaranteed a place in the finals irrespective of the outcome of the remaining games.

Nwobodo gave Rangers the lead after 56 minutes but Samuel Ayorinde brought Shooting level and was picked as the man of the match

Enyimba and Insurance had a fireworks filled first half that produced five goals with Insurance leading 3-2 to the dressing room.

Mbaoma scored the first of his three goals eight minutes into the match but Insurance levelled up through Divine Nwachukwu on 30 minutes. Micah Odojumo put the Edo Arsenal up five minutes later but Mbaoma equalised after three minutes only for Sodje Stevens to hit a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper