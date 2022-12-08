NUJ Harps on Fair, Balance Reportage during Elections









By Onuminya Innocent in Kano

The National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isuguzo, has urged journalists to be fair and balance in their reportage during the forthcoming general elections in 2023 in order to avoid chaos.

Isuguzo stated this yesterday in Kano at the two-day capacity building workshop for journalists and civil society organisation (CSOs) in the North-west zone, which was organised by the NUJ in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The workshop, whose theme was “Conflict-Sensitive Reporting, 2023 General Election and Countering Fake News,” was meant to equip journalist assigned to cover elections to understand and follow the election guidelines and the Electoral Act in their reportage.

He said: “As a journalist, it is very necessary to take the issue of peace as the cardinal points since peace is a basic requirement for the growth of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper