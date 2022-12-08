OML 130: Group Alleges Plans to Violate Local Content Laws, Inflate Rig Cost





Peter Uzoho

The South-South Reawakeing Group (SSRG) has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and its partner, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited of allegedly conniving to undercut the Nigerian Content laws in order to “load” NNPC an extra $107,500 daily cost in hiring an operational rig for the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130 jointly operated by the two firms.

OML 130 is located in the deepwaters of the Niger Delta adjacent to the Nigeria Sao-Tome Joint Development Zone. The block contains the onstream Akpo gas-condensate field, and Egina, which is under development by TotalEnergies.

SSRG in a statement issued yesterday by its Coordinator, Joseph Ambakaderimo, which was sent to THISDAY, alleged that the NNPC and TotalEnergies were plotting to violate the standard procurement process involved in hiring a rig for OML 130 in the next drilling campaign.

It added that a local oil company, PALMERON Nigeria Limited, had participated and won…





Source: Thisday Newspaper