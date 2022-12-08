Omo-Agege: Why I’m in Delta Guber Race 





* Says he’ll complete abandoned Asaba-Ase/Abari road project

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, gave reasons for joining the governorship race in Delta State for the 2023 general election.

Omo-Agege, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed that he was in the gubernatorial race to “set Delta in the proper process for development” and economic prosperity.

He spoke at the palace of the traditional ruler of Kabowei Kingdom, Shadrack Erebulu, Aduo lll, at Patani town when the APC ward-to-ward campaign train visited monarchs in Patani Local Government Area of the state.

The Delta Central lawmaker posited that if elected as the next governor of the state, his administration will change the trajectory of underdevelopment and infrastructural decay which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has inflicted on Deltans.

Omo-Agege noted that Delta under…





Source: Thisday Newspaper