Only Nine  States Have Enacted Disability Protection Law, Says CAN





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed dissatisfaction with the poor attention given to the plight of persons with disabilities in Nigeria (PWDs).

Speaking at the summit on ‘Disability Inclusion for Religious and Traditional Leaders in Nigeria’, held in Abuja, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said despite policy measures to protect them from harsh conditions of life, PWDs are still being denied access to resources that would make life easier for them and position them to make meaningful contributions to national development.

Okoh said many states were yet to enact disability laws since the ratification of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 by the federal government.

He said: “I am also aware that about nine states in the federation have enacted disability laws to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities with considerable degrees of implementation till…





Source: Thisday Newspaper