Osinbajo to Vietnamese President: Nigeria Best Place to Invest in Africa





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, told the Vietnamese President, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, that Nigeria was the best, most natural destination for investment in Africa, adding that the Socialist Republic of Vietnam could leverage the cherished friendship with Nigeria to gain entry to the vast Nigerian and African markets.

Osinbajo made this declaration in Hanoi at a meeting with Phuc, who also expressed strong commitments to leverage and deepen the existing diplomatic relations and friendship with Nigeria for economic development, especially, in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas, and telecommunications.

According to a statement by the media assistant to the vice-president, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo informed Phuc about his engagements in Hanoi and restated that there was great potential for stronger and more fruitful collaborations between Vietnam and Nigeria.

According to him, “building on our friendship, we are looking forward to a greater…





Source: Thisday Newspaper