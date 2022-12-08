UK: We’ve No Preferred Presidential Candidate in Nigeria





•AOC chieftain donates 70 cars to support Tinubu/Shettima campaign

Adedayo Akinwale

The United Kingdom government has declared that it has no preferred presidential candidate amongst those contesting to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Speaking with journalists, yesterday, in Abuja after a closed door meeting with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said, the UK government was committed to free and fair elections in the country.

She said the meeting with the national executive of APC was one of the meetings she had been having with political parties, the presidential candidates and party chairmen ahead of the 2023 elections.

Laing said they welcomed Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and the president’s commitment to secure the elections.

“We talked a little more detailed about the conditions necessary for that to happen. And the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper