2023: Military Will Resist Pressure to Compromise Its Neutrality, Says Irabor





*Denies reports of soldiers conducting illegal abortions in north east

*Alleges external plot to destabilise nation

*Warns military saboteurs on possibility of facing firing squad

*Remain professional, Atiku/Okowa campaign pleads

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigerian military, yesterday, previewed the 2023 general election scheduled for the first quarter of next year and reiterated its pledge never to succumb to pressure, both internal and external, to compromise the elections.

Denying some news reports doing the rounds that soldiers were conducting illegal abortions in north east, where they were prosecuting war against the Boko Haram sect, Irabor, who alleged external plot to destabilise nation, however, warned military saboteurs that there would be consequences for their actions, including the possibility of facing firing squad.

This is as the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaigns, has called on the military to shun lobbyists from the political class…





Source: Thisday Newspaper