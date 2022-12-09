Alvarez: Albiceleste Can Get the Job Done against the Orange Men





For Argentina, Qatar 2022 has been a tournament where that second goal has been crucial. Against Saudi Arabia it went to the underdogs, sparking a famous comeback; in victories over Poland and Australia, at has come courtesy of Julian Alvarez, sealing essential wins.

“I tried to prepare myself physically, mentally for when the moment comes to me, to take advantage of it and help my team-mates as much as possible,” Alvarez told reporters here, talking of how he had to settle for a seat on the bench in Lionel Scaloni’s first two team selections.

Appearing as a substitute against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, ‘La Arana’ (The Spider) was not concerned about having to wait for a starting position alongside fellow stars of the show Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister.

“I’m happy,” he said. “I always say that I try to train to the maximum to be at 100 per cent, to be available to the coach and to help my team-mates whenever it is my turn.

“I had been doing that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper