Annual Memorial Services for Chief  J.K Randle Holds Dec 17





The annual thanksgiving and memorial service for late Chief J.K. Randle will hold on Saturday 17th of December 2022 at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

Chief J.K. Randle died at the age of 47 years on 17th December 1956 shortly after he returned from Melbourne, Australia where he was the Chef-De-Mission of the Nigerian team at the Olympic Games.

The 10 athletes on the trip were captain and 100m and long jump athlete, K.A.B. Olowu; R.A. Oluwo, a pole vault athlete; J.O. Chigbolu, V.O. Gabriel, E.A. Ajado, 100m and 4x100m relay; T.A. Erinle, T. Obi, A.K. Amu, P. Esiriand former Attorney-General (of the Cameroons which was then part of Nigeria), P.B. Enigo, who participated in the triple and long jump events of the 1956 Games.

Chief J.K. Randle was also the Chairman of Lagos Island Club and the Lagos Racing (Horse Racing) Club as well as a member of Lagos Town Council and member of the Lagos Executive Development Board.

Chief J.K. Randle was a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper