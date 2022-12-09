APC National Youth Leader Mobilises Creative Industry, Others for Sanwo-Olu’s Reelection





Segun James

Some Nollywood actors have released a mini-movie that drumed support for the Lagos State Governor and APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The movie, which was produced in collaboration with APC’s national youth leader, Honorable Dayo Israel and Greater Lagos Development Forum, is aimed to enlighten the public on the achievements of governor Sanwo-Olu and why he should be voted for a second term in office.

In the eight minutes long project, the actors, Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, Tunde Usman and Adekunle Ayanfe (aka Monsuru) highlighted some of the achievements of the present Lagos State governor who seeks a second term.

Ogogo played the role of a father whose admiration for the governor is unmatched as a result of his works within his first two years in office.

Highlighting one of Sanwo-Olu’s achievements, the movie focuses on blocks of classrooms, flats, prepaid meters, road constructions, educational materials, security, women…





Source: Thisday Newspaper