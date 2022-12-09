Breaking: Croatia Knock out Brazil from Qatar 2022, Qualify for Semis





Croatia shocked Brazil 4-2 in penalty shootouts to advance to the semi final of the FIFA World Cup here in Doha, Qatar.

The 2018 finalists Croatians held the South Americans to a 1-1 draw in the regulation and added time before the lottery of penalty kicks.

Expectedly, Croatian goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic who stopped three penalties against Japan in the round of 16, proved to be the hero of the evening again as he saved Rodrygo’s first kick for the Selecao while Marquinhos also slammed his fourth kick against the upright.

The two kicks scored by Pedro and Casemiro were wasted as Mislav Orsic, Luka Modric, Lovro Majer and Nikolas Vlasic converted all their four penalties to progress Croatia to the last 4 stage of Qatar 2022.

More to follow….





Source: Thisday Newspaper