Emefiele: Cash Withdrawal Limits Subject to Review, Deadline Remains Sacrosanct





*Says banks ready to commence issuance of redesigned naira banknotes

*Reveals N1trn old notes now in CBN, banks’ vaults

*Lawmakers summon CBN governor as Arewa, Middle Belt youths endorse new cash withdrawal policy

Deji Elumoye, James Emejo, Udora Orizu in Abuja; Nume Ekeghe and Nosa Alekhuogie in Lagos

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele yesterday clarified that the new cash withdrawal limits expected to be implemented from next month was not politically motivated, insisting that it was for the overall benefit of the economy.

He insisted that cash withdrawal limits is subject to review, the deadline of January 31st to deposit all old notes remains sacrosanct.

In addition, the CBN governor disclosed that deposit money banks were now in possession of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes and would start to dispense them to customers, earlier than the December 15 timeline initially projected.

Emefiele disclosed this to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper