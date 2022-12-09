FG Eyes 780MW Clean Energy from Three Hydropower Plants in Niger, Taraba, Gombe





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The national power grid is expected to be boosted by about 780MW when the nearly-completed Zungeru hydroelectricity power project in Niger state, the Kashimbila project in Taraba and the Dadin-kowa dam facility in Gombe begin operation, the federal government disclosed yesterday.

Speaking on the fourth day of the Fifth National Council on Power (NACOP) meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, explained that the projects which are at least 97 per cent completed would help sort out some of the deficit currently being experienced by Nigerians. The minister noted that the council was formed to enhance the building of synergy in policy formulation and implementation which would catapult the nation to the next level of industrial development.

Aliyu stressed that the power sector was undergoing various reforms that aim at improving the sector, with government presently investing in power infrastructure, most especially in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper