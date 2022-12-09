Fuel Scarcity: DSS Issues NNPC, Oil Marketers 48-hour Ultimatum to Resolve Supply Issues





*Says enough is enough, to begin enforcement

*NMDPRA, NNPC, IPMAN, others meet to clear queues in 48 hours*Downstream regulator insists it has over 30 days petrol in stock

*Marketers to get products directly from NNPC

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other stakeholders in the oil sector to resolve the ongoing fuel crisis.

Hinting at economic sabotage, it threatened to go after those impeding the supply of the petroleum products if fuel queues persist at the petrol stations after the ultimatum.

Also last night, major stakeholders in the Nigerian petrol supply value chain, met in Abuja, resolving to ensure that in the next 48 hours, the growing queues in parts of the country are reduced to the barest minimum or cleared completely.

Those at the separate meeting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper