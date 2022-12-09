Lagos Seeks to Take Over State’s Electricity Regulation from NERC





Segun James

Lagos State Government yesterday announced that it was putting in place measures that would see it take away the regulation of the state’s electricity from the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC).

To achieve this, the state government has sent a repeal of the Lagos State Electricity Law of 2018 to the State House of Assembly.

The law takes regulations of the electricity market away from NERC and domicile it with the state’s regulatory agency.

The State Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Olalere Odusote, disclosed this at the third Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition, organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

In his paper, “Enabling the Lagos State Real Estate Industry through a thriving energy market in Lagos”, the Commissioner said one of the key areas that the state was focusing on was to ensure it achieved the Sustainable Development Goal 7, which is the provision of adequate sustainable…





Source: Thisday Newspaper