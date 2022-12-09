Lawan Laments Neglect of Livestock Sector, Calls for Govt Support





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented that the livestock sub-sector has suffered neglect over the years and called on the authorities to accord the sector due recognition and support.

Lawan stated this while playing host to a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, led by the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar and also representatives of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, led by its President, Dr. Adetuberu Catherine Olutoyin.

He noted that the livestock sector did not get the attention it deserves from the government and accuse some people of being hypocritical on the issue of possible government support for the livestock business.

He said: “This sector, the livestock sector, does not get the attention of the government. And I find it strange that here, you have a sector that has the potential of boosting our economy significantly and yet it is neglected.

“I am…





Source: Thisday Newspaper