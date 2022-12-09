Man Sentenced to Death, Others Jailed for Rape in Edo





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

An Edo State High Court in Auchi yesterday convicted and sentenced one Taofeek Isah to death by hanging for kidnapping and attack with a harmful substance, while three others were sentenced to jail terms ranging from four to 19 years.

The convicts namely: Taofeek Isah, Jeremiah Okamudu, Godwin Adeyemi, and Miracle Pius, were brought before the court on a five-count charge of rape, kidnapping, attack with a harmful substance, inflicting physical injury, and unlawful trial by ordeal.

The presiding Judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, in his judgment, sentenced Isah, the first defendant, to death; Jeremiah Okamudu, the second defendant, to four years imprisonment without any option of fine; while Miracle Pius, the fourth defendant, was jailed for 19 years without any option of fine.

Justice Imoedemhe held that all the evidence tendered before the court convinced him beyond reasonable doubt that the first, second and fourth defendants were…





Source: Thisday Newspaper