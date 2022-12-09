NALB 5.0 to Bridge Leadership Deficit in Sub-Saharan Africa 





Recently, global corporate leaders, business owners, and employees from various sectors such as oil and gas, real estate, education, and media, convened for the fifth edition of the Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp (NALB) held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

The event arrives at a significant time of the ongoing great resignation that commenced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global trend majorly attributed to a dearth of leaders possessing relevant leadership skills to reduce staff turnover rates, maximise profitability as well as achieving sustainability for their businesses.

Tagged ‘The Intrigue of Sophisticated Leadership’, the two-day programme, through interactive sessions, helped participants to sharpen vital leadership skills through the insights of the various billed speakers who provided lessons on pragmatic approaches to leadership development.

The workshop used a blend of stimulating methods, case studies, and personal chats…





Source: Thisday Newspaper