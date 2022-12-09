NASENI Launches Energy Stoves for Women, IDPs, Flood Victims





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) yesterday launched and distributed 3,000 efficient energy stoves for women, Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) and flood victims.

The agency said the stoves save 40 per cent of cooking time and are environment- friendly.

Also the stoves reduce harmful emissions, check desertification and save the nation’s climate, while fuel for the stoves will come from agricultural wastes.

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, who unveiled the new innovation, said the stoves would be handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development for onward distribution to IDPs.

He said: “This agency has launched and will distribute 3,000 units of the NASENI-Atmosfair Save 80 Energy Efficient Stove, jointly designed and manufactured by NASENI and Atmosfair to reduce harmful emissions, reduce desertification and, hence…





Source: Thisday Newspaper