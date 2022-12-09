NOW THAT MARWA IS AFTER THE DRUG BARONS





Barons and their drug networks cut across states and nations, and it is no doubt that they are financially capable to recruit mules to push and fund their illicit crimes.

These barons due to their nefarious activities to turn our nation into a community of junkies by pushing different illicit substances into our society on a daily basis ranging from cannabis, cocaine, mkpurumiri, akuskura, etc., have been a huge problem to public health and the wellbeing of innocent Nigerians. It is however soothing that the Buba Marwa-led National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has equally been a pain in their ass since January 2021.

Marwa’s strides in today’s NDLEA reminds me of his days as the Governor of old Borno State between 1990 – 1992, when the state witnessed a replica of the new ‘Boko haram’. That was when the Chadian soldiers who were dislodged after the power seizure by Idriss Deby- a notorious and erstwhile rebel, carried out raids across Borno. In no time,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper