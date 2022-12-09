NSCDC Operatives Arrest 3 for Diverting 33,000 Litres of PMS in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the present fuel scarcity in the country, operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), yesterday arrested three persons for allegedly diverting 33,000 of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) meant for Lagos State.

The suspects, Mr. Buhari Joda, 37, with two of his motor boys, Mr. Aminu Joda, 32, and Mr. Ahmed Aminu, 20, were paraded by the command yesterday in Ilorin.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Ilorin, the State Commandant of the NSDC, Mr. Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim, said that they were arrested by the anti-vandal team on a routine patrol on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said: “We nabbed them around Oladeji filling station here in Ilorin loaded with 33,000 liters of PMS later discovered to be meant for Ikorodu community in Lagos.

“They have already discharge 22,000 litres at Oladimeji and 11,000 litres at another filling station at Oko Olowo.

“This is why some fillings stations…





Source: Thisday Newspaper