Ondo Monarch Pays N10m Ransom to Regain Freedom from Kidnappers





Fidelis David in Akure

After being held captive for seven days by kidnappers, the Oloso of Oso, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, in Ajowa- Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been freed.

The 66-year-old monarch was kidnapped at his residence last week by suspected gunmen, who shot sporadically to gain entry into his home and whisked him away.

During the pulsating attack on the monarch, the abductors who stormed the traditional ruler’s home around 10 p.m., destroyed the main door with gunshots before accessing the residence to capture the royal father.

The kidnappers later contacted the family last Saturday and demanded the sum of N100 million ransom to free the monarch from hostage.

A family source confirmed to THISDAY yesterday that the kidnappers were paid the sum of N10 million before the traditional ruler was released.

After receiving the money to secure his release, the source revealed that Oba Olukotun was dropped by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper