Poor Health Services Exerting Heavy Burden on Nigeria’s Economy, Says WHO 





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of the International Universal Health Coverage Day celebration coming up on December 12, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the persisting poor health indices has a huge burden of losses on the country’s ailing economy.

It estimates that presently, 100 million persons across the world slide into extreme poverty every year because of the costs of paying for healthcare out of their own pockets.

For Nigeria, WHO said that healthcare out-of-pocket expenditure stood at 70.5 per cent of the Current Health Expenditure (CHE) in 2019, general government health expenditure as a percentage of the GDP was 0.6 per cent, while government expenditure per capita was $14.6 compared with WHO’s $86 benchmark for universal health coverage (UHC).

These facts were revealed by WHO at the opening of a three-day conference on ‘Universal Health Coverage (UHC)’ organized by the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper