Sigma Pensions, First Guarantee Pension  Become Access Pensions





Nume Ekeghe and James Emejo in Abuja

Following the completion of the acquisition of Sigma Pensions and First Guarantee Pension, by Access Corporation, both companies have now been unveiled as Access Pensions.

Access Pensions is a subsidiary of Access Corporation and this merger positions the company as the fourth largest pensions fund manager in Nigeria. Its capitalisation doubles the regulatory requirement of funds in excess of N10 billion, with its assets under management (AUM) at over N900 billion and over 1 million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

Speaking at the unveiling of Access Pensions in Abuja, the Group Chief Executive of Access Corporation, Herbert Wigwe, noted that this merger was in line with its corporate strategy to provide an all-inclusive financial system to cater to its vast customer base.

Wigwe, who was represented by the Chief Brand and Communications Officer Access Corporation, Ameachi Okobi said: “Pension systems do provide an…





Source: Thisday Newspaper