UN Tasks Governors on Action Plan for Women, Peace, Security





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has called on state governments in Nigeria to key into the global body’s Action Plan for promoting peace and security for women and, by extension, the universal community.

Programme Specialist, UN Women, Mr Peter Mancha, stated this in Abuja at a one-day consultative engagement organised for women and mediators in Plateau and Kaduna states by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Mancha said the action plan emanated from the United Nations Resolution 1325, which increased the participation of women in peace and security. He said the objectives of the plan included prevention of conflict and all forms of violence against women and girls, and institution of coping mechanisms and systems for averting and mitigating disasters.

He added that though Nigeria had domesticated the plan, it was necessary for state governments to ensure its implementation.

Mancha stated, “The state action plan…





Source: Thisday Newspaper