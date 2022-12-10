Amori, Best Candidate to Represent Urhobo Interests, Says PDP Chieftain – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Mr. Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to Urhobos to vote enmass for Mr. Ighoyota Amori as the senator representing Delta Central in the Red Chamber come 2023 because of what they stand to benefit.

Onuesoke said that Amori’s emergence as senatorial candidate of Delta Central Senatorial District in 2023 in the red chamber as the best decision for the Urhobos and argued that the Urhobos would benefit from his election because he knows the in-and-out of National Assembly since he has fully blended into the system to know whose office to knock in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The PDP Chieftain noted that this is the time for Urhobos of Delta Central to rally round Amori who is taking the lead in pushing for better political equation to the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

He said: “We must show our solidarity…