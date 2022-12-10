Buhari to APC Members: You Have to Cooperate, Close Ranks to Avoid Defeat at 2023 Polls





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assessed the readiness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election in the country with a call on the party members to close ranks ahead of the polls billed for the first quarter of next year.

Speaking while receiving the Katsina State APC governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Radda, and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his Daura residence, the president urged members of the party to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

President Buhari said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president for the umpteenth time…





Source: Thisday Newspaper