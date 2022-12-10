CBN Explains Latest Cash Withdrawal Limit to Senate Panel





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday succeeded in convincing, overwhelmingly, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on its latest policy to limit cash withdrawal for individuals at N100,000 and Corporate Bodies at N500, 000 per week.

The CBN Deputy Governor on Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishat Ahmad, gave the clarification when she appeared before the Senate panel, alongside her counterpart on Corporate Services , Edward Lametek Adamu, when they both appeared before the panel for screening.

Both Ahmad and Adamu, were recently reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari who requested the Senate’s screening and confirmation for their second and final tenure at the apex bank.

Ahmad who addressed the Senate panel, chaired by Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central), explained that the policy was first introduced in 2012 during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

She…





Source: Thisday Newspaper