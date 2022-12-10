Chidera Ejuke:Striving to Match Dribbling Skill with Scoring





He is regarded as one of the best dribblers in Europe, his average of 2.2 dribbles per game rates him as Bundesliga’s best dribbler so far this season. Yet putting the ball behind the goalkeeper has been the major challenge for Chidera Ejuke. With the second half of the season to begin after the World Cup, Hertha Berlin, head coach, Sandro Schwarz is optimistic that the Nigeria international would find his scoring boot

Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke is having his first spell in the German top flight, but things are yet not going according to plan as far as goal scoring is concern. He has been unlucky in front of goal since joining Hertha Berlin on loan from Russian side, CSKA Moscow in the summer.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances in the Bundesliga and has impressed with three assists.

But the Nigeria international is yet to open his goalscoring account in the German top flight.

The former Heerenveen man has had 20 unsuccessful shots on goal this…





Source: Thisday Newspaper