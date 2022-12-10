Court Reaffirms Status Quo as Nigeria Air Proponents Fail to Set Aside AON Injunction





Chinedu Eze



The Federal High in Lagos yesterday reaffirmed its injunction order issued on November 24, 2022 pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to stop the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air.

The Hon Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa after hearing the submission of Nureni Jimoh, SAN with Abubakar Nuhu Ahmad Esq.counsel for the Plaintiff/Applicant and Mr. Seun Oriowo esq with Oyin Koleosho Esq. counsel for the 1, 3 and 4 Defendants, Bassey Attoe Esq.counsel for the 2 Defendant; has also adjourned the matter to January 16, 2023 from February 13, 2023 when the Suit on the proposed national carrier was supposed to be heard.

The Federal High Court had earlier issued an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the Minister of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Attorney General of the Federation and other defendants from executing the proposed National Carrier, Nigeria Air.

Source: Thisday Newspaper