Court Refuses to Stop Police, AGF from Prosecuting Ex-NISA Boss, Jolapamo – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade



Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday struck out an application filed by a former President of the Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, asking the court to restrain the Nigeria Police Force, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arraigning him over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The Applicant, Chief Jolapamo had approached the court through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) to seek an order of interim injunction restraining IGP, and AGF either by themselves, servants or privies from arranging him, via charge No. FHC/L/404C/22 alleging illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, pending the final determination of the origination motion.

However, Justice Lewis-Alagoa, in his ruling, ordered the applicant to face his trial before Justice Yelim Bogoro, and challenge the charge filed against him…