FG, Kwara Partner on Empowerment of 2,655 Vulnerable Persons





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, has announced that the federal government partnered with the Kwara State Government to empower 2,655 vulnerable residents of the state under the FG’s Grant Vulnerable Groups Programme.

Farouq said that the programme enabled each of the beneficiaries to collect the sum of N20,000 to boost their businesses and reduce poverty level in the state.

She made this known in Ilorin, the state capital, during the flag-off of the disbursement of N53.1 million to the affected beneficiaries in the state.

The minister said: “The cash grant is part of the federal government’s social inclusion agenda to raise millions of Nigerian citizens above the poverty line.

“We are here to flag off the Grant for Vulnerable Groups programme (GVG) in Kwara State. It is President Muhammadu Buhari’s project that was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion…





Source: Thisday Newspaper