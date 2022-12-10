FG Targets Additional 30,000MW of Electricity By 2030





The federal government says it has developed a National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency policy with accompanying Vision 30:30:30 to add 30,000MW of electricity to the national grid by the year 2030.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 5th National Council on Power with the theme “Sustaining and Improving Electricity Supply through the Power Sector Value Chain for Socio-Economic Growth.”

Aliyu said renewable energy would contribute 30 per cent of the energy mix to the policy.

He said renewable energy was taking the centre stage of the ongoing reforms in the power sector as it is visible from the ongoing and completed projects in the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project, which is at 97 per cent completion.

The minister said, “It is expected to provide 700 Megawatts to the national grid while Kashimbila Hydroelectricity Project will be providing 40 Megawatts to the grid.

“And Dadin-kowa dam is also providing 40…





Source: Thisday Newspaper