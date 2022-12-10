Guterres Wants Investigation on Alleged Forced Abortions’ on ‘Boko Haram Women





Ahamefula Ogbu



The story by Reuters alleging Nigerian soldiers ran a regime of abortions on women put in the family way by Boko Haram insurgents has refused to die as the United Nations has weighed in on the story calling for it to be investigated,

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres made the call on the federal government to investigate the allegation of coerced abortions programme executed by the army. The military has however denied the allegation and accused Reuters and some foreign interests of trying to destabilise the country.

U.N spokesman Stephane Dujarric said yesterday that the world body was interested on the matter and had infact called on the Nigerian government to conduct an investigation to look into the facts of the matter.

Reuters had in a publication, alleged that the Nigerian Army has been running a secret and illegal abortion programme in the country’s northeast since at least 2013.

The programme, it alleged involved…





Source: Thisday Newspaper