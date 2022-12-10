HURIWA Raises the Alarm over Impending Breakdown of Law, Order in Osun





* Warns IG against redeployment of Olaleye

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Saturday raised the alarm over what it described as an “impending breakdown of law and order” in Osun State, following the change of government from the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to that of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The advocacy group, which sounded the warning in Abuja, at a press briefing to commemorate the 2022 International Human Rights Day, also appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IG) not to take any action that would worsen the security situation in the state through the redeployment of the current Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Faleye Olaleye.

According to the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, “After the change of government in Osun State on Sunday, December 4, 2022, the state that was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper