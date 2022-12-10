Lagos Slashes LASUED, LASUSTECH Tuition Fees





Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State government has slashed the tuition fees to be paid by the first set of students of the two newly established universities ; Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Ijanikin/ Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Ikorodu, by 65 per cent.

The management of the two new Universities ; LASUED and LASUSTECH had proposed a tuition fee of N195,000 for their pioneer students who were to resume for this new academic session before the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu subsidised and slashed it to N68,000 after considering the present state of the nation’s economy and its impact on parents.

The Special Adviser on Education Tokunbo Wahab in the statement stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration would not only continue to give necessary supports to the two universities, but would work towards making them one of the best in the country.

Source: Thisday Newspaper