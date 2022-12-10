Military: Security Agencies Not Under Pressure to Scuttle 2023 Elections





Bennett Oghifo

The Military High Command has accused the media of twisting the recent 2023 general election comment of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to convey a “sinister meaning.”

Irabor was at the State House briefing last Thursday, where it was widely reported that the CDS said the military and other security agencies were under pressure to compromise the 2023 general elections.

But the Defence Headquarters, in a statement yesterday signed by the Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said Irabor was misrepresented, stressing that neither the military nor other security agencies are under pressure to scuttle 2023 elections.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to several headlines and news purporting to suggest that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, CFR, had alluded to the military (and other security agencies) being under pressure to compromise the 2023…





Source: Thisday Newspaper