NAFDAC DG Tasked to Solve Expired Drugs Disposal Policy





The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has advised the new Acting Director-General (DG) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, to resolve the raging issues associated with disposal of expired drugs in the country.

A directive by NAFDAC that those in possession of expired drugs and unwholesome food substances should pay fees for disposal of such has been a source of agitation by stakeholders.

President of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, opined that it would be double jeopardy for a stakeholder who has expired consignment to pay fees for its disposal after payments of tariffs to government and urged NAFDAC to redress the decision.

Presenting a six-point agenda to Dr. Eimunjeze, during a courtesy visit recently, Usifoh, said “the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria views this development as one that will catalyse the recycling of expired drugs for use in the health system if not well managed now.”

Source: Thisday Newspaper