Nigeria to Resubmit Request for Removal from War Insurance Risk Status





By Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Director General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, has revealed that the federal government is set to resubmit demand for removal of Nigeria from War Risk Insurance status.

Jamoh stated that despite the delisting of Nigeria as a maximum risk zone, the war risk insurance has not been removed.

The NIMASA boss made this disclosure yesterday, while speaking to journalists at the graduation ceremony of the third batch of the Deep Blue Project, held at the Battalion of the Nigerian Army located in the womb of Elele forests in Rivers State.

The training supervised by Israeli experts involves manned and unmanned platforms plus armoured vehicles.

Jamoh said that for one year, no successful attacks had taken place in Nigeria’s territorial waters, a feat he said even the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) had admitted.

The NIMASA boss said the two incidents that took place in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper