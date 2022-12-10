PDP Cries Out, Accuses APC Controlled States for Destroying Campaign Billboards – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday cried out that all its campaign billboards and posters are being destroyed in all All Progressive Congress (APC) controlled states.

The party said that the worst case scenario is in Lagos State, where it alleged that money paid for the presidential campaigns billboards are being returned and posters destroyed.

This was disclosed by the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaigns, Otumba Dele Momodu, who addressed a press conference to lay the complaints of political thuggery against the PDP presidential campaigns.

He said that in the Third Mainland Bridge that money paid to the advertising agencies are being returned.

Momodu, who appealed to Presidential Muhammadu Buhari to call the various state governors concerned to order, also appealed to the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Munoguno, to march his words with action as the PDP…