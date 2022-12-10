Pyrates Confraternity Calls for Reengineering of Nigerian Foreign Mission for Optimal Performance 





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity has called for the re-engineering of Nigerian foreign missions fir optimal performance.

The body, in Abuja on Friday listed some of the factors responsible for the underperformance to include inadequate budgetary provision, corruption, low competence among Nigerian diplomatic staff, inadequate staff strength, the politicisation of foreign service, the appointment of non-professionals or political diplomats and lack of synergy between the diplomatic missions and the headquarters, among others.

In a research document unveiled in Abuja and titled ‘State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates,’ NAS said the issue of Nigerian embassies has continued to be a source of concern to Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, and equally friends of Nigeria who are embarrassed by all manners of stories about the situation and services at the embassies.

In the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper