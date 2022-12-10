WHO: Nigeria Accounted for 31% of Global Malaria Deaths in 2021





* 191,890 lives claimed by the disease nationwide last year

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria accounted for 31 per cent of malaria deaths recorded globally in 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

WHO’s report came just as the federal government said that a health indicator survey report it carried out in 2021 showed a slow but steady decline in malaria prevalence at national level from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015, 23 per cent in 2018, and 22% in 2021.

WHO, in its World Malaria Report released last Thursday, said there were 247 million malaria cases and 619,000 deaths globally in 2021, adding that the figures show an increase of two million cases and a decrease of six million deaths compared to the start of the pandemic in 2019.

According to the report, Nigeria was among four countries that accounted for almost half of all malaria cases globally and among four countries that accounted for over half of malaria deaths.

