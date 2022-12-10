Wike and the ‘Cunning’ of the Absolute





EDIFYING ELUCIDATIONS BY Okey Ikechukwu

Is Governor Nyesom Wike an instrument in the hands of the Absolute? Call it the overriding machinations of Providence in our national life, if you like. The German philosopher, Hegel, spoke of The Absolute as the hidden Reason, the Absolute Spirit, the Law, Foundation and Guiding Volition and Will behind the cosmos and all reality. It is said to manifest simultaneously in the affairs of men, in the march of history, in the evolutionary processes of nature and in the politics of every era.

The Absolute, as Providence, could sometimes be mistakenly assumed to be expressing itself in what is called the Zeitgeist, or the Spirit of the Times. Meanwhile, what is being so interpreted is, in fact, the Gedankenwelt, or men’s ‘World of thoughts’,of a particular era or season. The Absolute is always beyond all that, and gets to have the last laugh. And that is where what Hegel called the Cunning of Reason, or the hidden designs of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper