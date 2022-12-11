Ali Backs CBN on Cash Withdrawal Limits





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A legal luminary, Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN), has thrown his weight behind the new policy of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) on limiting daily and weekly cash withdrawal.

This is just as a former professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Ibadan (UI), Dawud Noibi, appealed to religious leaders to come together and find ways of guiding political gladiators so as to have peaceful and credible 2023 general election.

The CBN had pegged maximum daily withdrawals via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point Of Sale (PoS) terminals at N20,000.

It directed Debosit Money Banks (DMOs) to ensure that weekly over-the-counter (OTC) cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100,000 and N500,000, respectively.

Ali, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, weekend during the conferment of Iya Adini Musulumi of Carew Central Mosque on his mother, Alhaja Taibat Ali, said any policy that will revive the economy and put a…





