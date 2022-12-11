An Imitation That Just Doesn’t Fly





Rafiu Ajakaye

I joined community folks and senior citizens from my part of Igbomina land last Friday in Alabe for the funeral of Mama Rachael Oyindasola Abogunrin, the respected wife of the famed general surgeon, Dr. Steven Abogunrin. Mama Abogunrin, Née Alada, exuded grace. She was kind and accommodating. People spoke so well of her.

It was past 1pm and I hurriedly left the venue of the funeral to go pay homage to the Afetu of Alabe, my grandma, and (as I am wont to do each time I visit) to offer a few prayers for the dead at the tombs of my grandparents and great grandparents, and then observe Jum’ah prayer. Then my eyes caught a thoroughly begrimed Osuwa cap on the ground. I grinned.

The Osuwa-bearing cap (and in Alabe) provoked in me a feeling of pity at the ignorance of those who had coined the word and the naivety of those who dream of riding to power on the back of a slogan that is certain to provoke more anger than sympathy.

Slogan, according to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper