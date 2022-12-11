Army Committed to Professionalism, Enhancing Civil-military Relations, Says COAS





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the professional conduct of its operations and enhancing civil-military relationships.

Yahaya made the remarks at the 2022 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at the weekend in Sokoto.

The conference with the theme: ‘Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment’, was declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Yahaya said the series of activities offered opportunities for appraisals of the administrative affairs and operations of the Nigerian Army at different stages.

According to him, the conference leveraged the president’s sustained vigour for the transformation of the Nigerian Army as it was designed to elicit new ideas and proffer solutions for the enhancement of our activities.

“I wish to state that the objectives of the conference have been achieved and this was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper